|
|
Patrick Scanlon
Spring Lake Heights - Patrick Scanlon, 77, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Mr. Scanlon was born and raised in Jersey City and lived there before moving to Bayonne in 1979. He and his family summered in Spring Lake Heights until retiring there in 2010. He was a graduate of St. Aloysius High School and St. Peter's College, which awarded him the Golden Peacock, as a Distinguished Alumni. He went on to earn his Master's Degree at Montclair State University. He had a distinguished career in education, teaching in the Mountain Lakes schools for 33 years, before retiring in 2009. He served as a Monmouth County Democratic Committee member, and enjoyed travel, especially by train, skiing, and running. He was proud of having run in the Spring Lake Five Race for over 30 years.
Mr. Scanlon was predeceased by his parents, John and Ethel (Talbot) Scanlon. He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Regina (Cahill), and their children, Jennifer Scanlon, of Bayonne, and her partner Dennis Lovatt, and Brian Scanlon and his wife Margot, of Montclair, as well as their grandchildren, Rory and Maggie Scanlon. Also surviving are Mr. Scanlon's brother, Gerald, of Toms River, a cousin, Dierdre Wachtel, of Naples, FL, as well as a nephew and a niece.
Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 4-9 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mark's Church on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 9:30 AM, followed by interment at St. Anne Cemetery, Wall. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Scanlon's memory may be made to The Lustgarten Foundation, at www.lustgarten.org. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 7, 2019