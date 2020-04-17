|
|
Patrick T. Quagliano
Leonardo - Patrick T. Quagliano, a long-time resident of Leonardo, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank, after a years-long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Pat was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 22, 1941 to Madeline and John Quagliano. He grew up in the Park Slope section of Brooklyn and attended City College of New York and Columbia University for undergraduate and graduate studies. His professional teaching career was spent entirely within the NYC Board of Education serving schools in both Harlem and Staten Island. After moving to Leonardo in the early 1970s, he continued a daily commute to teaching assignments on Staten Island with his wife Allyn, also a teacher, by his side. They both continued to faithfully provide for the educational needs of their elementary school students until their mutual retirements. Pat was known for working with those students who needed the most help.
Patrick, in possession of a dry, somewhat subtle, and sometimes pithy wit, will be sorely missed by his closest friends, often the loving targets of that wit.
Patrick loved Christmas, classical music, and Jeopardy. He had a wealth of nearly encyclopedic information on many wide-ranging topics including (but not limited to) horticulture, zoology, and world religions. One can be certain the lives of his students were greatly enriched by this knowledge as he presented his daily lessons. He imparted the highest of moral and ethical standards to both his professional and personal life.
Along with his beloved navigator, Allyn, he regularly enjoyed day trips or long weekends in and around NJ and PA, especially if there was a craft or flower show nearby. There were memorable trips to Europe and across the United States, and especially New Mexico. They frequented favorite restaurants and were patrons of the Monmouth Civic Chorus, the Paper Mill Playhouse, the NJ Symphony, and the Two River Theatre.
Patrick was a kind and generous person. He willingly gave of himself to a variety of charitable causes and was a devoted parishioner of St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, Atlantic Highlands. As the daffodils, azaleas, dogwood, cherry, and magnolia trees that he so carefully planted begin to burst into bloom, he will be fondly remembered.
Patrick was predeceased by his parents, Madeline and John Quagliano.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Allyn D. Quagliano; his sister, Julie Lynn; and his brother, Nicholas Quagliano.
Arrangements are through the John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown, NJ. Because of the COVID-19 virus no services can be held, but a memorial service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Patrick's name to: Leonardo First Aid Squad, Riverview Medical Center, or Monmouth County SPCA.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020