Patrick W. Ford
Forked River - Patrick W. Ford, age 49, of Forked River passed away on Monday October 14, 2019.
Pat was born in Staten Island, NY and was a long time resident of Forked River, NJ. He was self-employed and often worked in tree service and as a mechanic. He loved riding in the woods on his dirt bike and being with friends.
Surviving are his father Robert "Bob" Ford; his sister Carol Gardner; and two nieces Kathryn and Abigail Gardner. Pat was predeceased by his mother, Carol and older brother Robbie as well as his brother-in-law Jeff Gardner.
His smile, generosity, and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorial gathering will be Saturday 1-3 pm at the Layton's Home For Funerals. For additional information or to leave condolences for the family visit www.laytons.net
