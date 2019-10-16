Services
Layton's Home For Funerals
250 West Lacey Road
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 971-6800
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Layton's Home For Funerals
250 West Lacey Road
Forked River, NJ 08731
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Ford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick W. Ford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick W. Ford Obituary
Patrick W. Ford

Forked River - Patrick W. Ford, age 49, of Forked River passed away on Monday October 14, 2019.

Pat was born in Staten Island, NY and was a long time resident of Forked River, NJ. He was self-employed and often worked in tree service and as a mechanic. He loved riding in the woods on his dirt bike and being with friends.

Surviving are his father Robert "Bob" Ford; his sister Carol Gardner; and two nieces Kathryn and Abigail Gardner. Pat was predeceased by his mother, Carol and older brother Robbie as well as his brother-in-law Jeff Gardner.

His smile, generosity, and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Memorial gathering will be Saturday 1-3 pm at the Layton's Home For Funerals. For additional information or to leave condolences for the family visit www.laytons.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now