Patsy A. Garofalo
Neptune - Patsy Ann Bush Garofalo passed away quietly at Tower Lodge on Monday, January 5, 2019. Born in June, 1930 in Cedar Bluffs, Kansas, she was a progressive woman for her time. She worked for Bell Telephone in Colorado Springs, CO where she met and married her husband Andrews.
Surviving are her husband, Andrew; her children, Cheryl Martin, Andrew Garofalo, Jr. and William Garofalo and their families.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9 from 10 am until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch. Letters of condolence can be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020