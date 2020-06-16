Patsy Ethel L. Johnson



Eatontown - Patsy Ethel L. Johnson, 76 of Eatontown, NJ passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center. Patsy was born on August 29, 1943 to the late Louise and John Jetter in Long Branch and lived in Eatontown the majority of her life.



Patsy was a devoted daughter and sister, a caring mother of 5, a loving grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 2. Patsy was loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is predeceased by her parents Louise & John Jetter and her brother John Jr. She leaves to cherish her memories to family and friends.



A memorial celebration will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 @ 12:00 p.m. at Jackson Funeral Home, 242 Neptune Boulevard, Neptune, NJ.









