Patsy Gagliardo
Middletown - Patsy Gagliardo, 91, of Middletown NJ, passes away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on October 3, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY and lived in Middletown since 1968. Patsy proudly served his country during the Korean era in the US Army. He worked as a Long Shoreman for various ports. After his retirement he loved to keep busy gardening, reading, doing puzzles and playing cards. He was an avid sports enthusiast especially a fan of the NY Mets.
Surviving are his children, Teresa and Bradford Behrman; Cathy and Ralph Aquino, and Nick Gagliardo; two grandsons, Trevor and Matthew Behrman, and his beloved cat, Presley.
Patsy was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline in 2007.
A Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 121 Bridge Ave., Red Bank. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 6, 2019