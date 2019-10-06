Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Liturgy
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
121 Bridge Ave
Red Bank, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Gagliardo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy Gagliardo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patsy Gagliardo Obituary
Patsy Gagliardo

Middletown - Patsy Gagliardo, 91, of Middletown NJ, passes away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on October 3, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY and lived in Middletown since 1968. Patsy proudly served his country during the Korean era in the US Army. He worked as a Long Shoreman for various ports. After his retirement he loved to keep busy gardening, reading, doing puzzles and playing cards. He was an avid sports enthusiast especially a fan of the NY Mets.

Surviving are his children, Teresa and Bradford Behrman; Cathy and Ralph Aquino, and Nick Gagliardo; two grandsons, Trevor and Matthew Behrman, and his beloved cat, Presley.

Patsy was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline in 2007.

A Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 121 Bridge Ave., Red Bank. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.

For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now