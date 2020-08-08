1/
Patsy "Cuban Lou" Uliano
Patsy "Cuban Lou" Uliano

Lincroft - Patsy "Cuban Lou" Uliano, 87, of Lincroft, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

He was a loving husband, friend, father and grandfather.

Patsy was a resident of Newark, NJ where he was introduced by baby Jim Queli to AnnaMarie who later married on September 26, 1959. They would later move to Lincroft, NJ where they would reside to raise their family.

He served his country in the United States Army where he was stationed in Alaska during the Korean War.

Patsy worked for the NJ Teamsters Union Local 478 at ABC - TNT for over 30 years, then the NY - NJ Port Authority, then a laborer and head mechanic for A. Dante & Sons, Inc. in Newark, NJ.

Predeceased is his wife AnnaMarie (nee: Queli) Uliano, parents Carlo and Rose (nee: DeVizio) Uliano, and 12 siblings Patsy, Rose, Katherine, Adeline, Constance, James, Mary, Josephine, Albert, Carlo, Carmela, and Patricia.

Patsy is survived by his sons Carlo Uliano and his wife Deborah, and James Uliano and his granddaughter Sarah and many more beloved nieces, and nephews.

He loved spending time with his family and friends enjoying a glass of red wine, a dish of tripe and a pound of macaroni.

Patsy was a communicant of St. Leo the Great church where he ushered every Sunday.

He enjoyed dancing to jazz music, playing pinochle and getting lost in his work cellar. If there was ever a time you could not find him, he would be outside sifting dirt.

Funeral is from the Mastapeter Funeral Home, 400 Faitoute Ave., Roselle Park on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 all are to meet at St. Leo the Great Church in Lincroft for a 10:15am Funeral Mass. Interment will follow to Holy Cross Cemetery in N. Arlington. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 4 to 8pm at the Mastapeter Funeral Home in Roselle Park.

For online condolences to the family please go to www.mastapeterfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children's Specialized Hospital or the American Diabetes Association in Patsy's memory.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Mastapeter Funeral Homes, Inc.
AUG
12
Funeral Mass
10:15 AM
Mastapeter Funeral Homes, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Mastapeter Funeral Homes, Inc.
400 Faitoute Avenue
Roselle Park, NJ 07204
(908) 245-1558
