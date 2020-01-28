|
Paul A. Dychkowski
Forked River - Paul A. Dychkowski, 52, loving, good-natured brother, uncle, great-uncle and great friend, passed away Sunday, January 26 at his home in Forked River. Paul graduated from Rutgers University and worked at Naval Air Engineering Station Lakehurst as a software engineer. He was a member of the Phi Kappa Sigma Fraternity and was President of the AFGE Union Local 23. He attended St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Toms River. Born in Elizabeth, Paul lived most of his life in Beachwood, moving to Forked River 3 years ago.
Paul was pre-deceased by his parents, John and Mildred, and is survived by four sisters, Ann Warhaftig and husband Joel of Bayport, NY, Susan Grossi and husband Gary of Henderson, NV, Millis Looney and husband William of Rumson, NJ, Janice DeFalco and husband Carmine of Tinton Falls, NJ; brother John Dychkowski of Covington, MI; nieces and nephews, Kate Crider and husband Joseph, Matthew Warhaftig and wife Jing, Dana Grossi, Amanda Grossi, Sara Grossi, Millis M. Looney, Kylie Looney, Steven DeFalco and Christine DeFalco, and great-nieces and -nephews Evelyn, Jack and Sophia.
Visitation will be held at Kedz Funeral Home, 1123 Hooper Ave, Toms River on Friday from 5 to 8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 am Saturday, at St. Joseph's Church, 685 Hooper Ave, Toms River. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in his memory to Jefferson University Hospital for pancreatic research. Visit www.kedzfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.
