Paul A. Huntsman, Jr. (Sandy)
(March 28, 1932 - November 26, 2020)
Our father, Paul A. Huntsman, Jr. (Sandy) passed on November 26th, 2020 at his place of residence, the Atrium at Navesink Harbor in Red Bank, NJ. He has found peace and will join his beloved wife Mary for their happily ever after. He has lived his life to the fullest achieving many accomplishments and living with zest and humor.
Sandy grew up and lived in Monmouth County and spent most of his life sailing on the Navesink and Shrewsbury Rivers. He met Mary, his wife to be, in 1955 and they were married and settled in NJ in 1956. He earned his Masters in Education at Monmouth College and taught 7th and 8th grade language arts at the Union Avenue School in Hazlet until he retired at 58. He was very dedicated to his students and he a was well-liked and respected. Sandy's true passion was sailing. Sandy was an accomplished sailboat racer, participating in dozens of National, North American and World Championships. He also enjoyed racing at Monmouth Boat Club on the Navesink, his home club. He contributed endlessly to the promotion of sailing and was very active at MBC and held almost every office on the board at there, including Commodore. He was also active with the International Lightning Class and served as president in 1983. He and his wife worked enthusiastically and tirelessly to support sailboat racing, junior sailing, and all of the events associated with sailing. They also were active in the maintenance and improvement of the MBC clubhouse and property; which is recognized as a historical site. He and Mary ran many, many banquets, cocktail parties and regatta lunches and dinners. He was a Senior USYRU sailing judge for 30 years. Sandy and Mary took up skiing in his 50s and he and Mary had a winter home near Sugarbush, Vermont where they worked on the mountain as Hosts for the resort with the intent of meeting people and staying active. Their Vermont home was open to many a skier-sailor for a stay or an event.
Sandy and Mary were wonderful and giving couple; serving others and inviting countless people into their home over the years for celebrations, holidays, just-for-fun parties. Pull up a seat at dining room table where there was always arousing conversation and laughter, led by Sandy at the head of the table. Lay your head down for the night or a summer. There was always room and you were always welcome.
Sandy, the avid sailor, story and joke teller, dedicated teacher, wine connoisseur, lover of good a good with friends and family; and so much more! We are saddened by the end of an era. We are so grateful for the upbringing that we had because of both of our parents; a life filled with excitement, energy, opportunity, and support. His strong hand and discipline taught us respect, commitment, accountability, and to share what we have to bring people together. They were all about bringing people together.
Sandy is predeceased by his wife, Mary who passed in December of 2003, and his brother John F. Huntsman (Jack). He is survived by his two children: daughter Karin Wing and her husband Scott; and son, Jack and his wife Pamela. Also his grandchildren: Robert Ruffus, John Huntsman Jr, Caitlyn Pibal, Blake Huntsman, and Marshall Huntsman; and five great-grandchildren.
Please visit the John Day Funeral home site for the full obituary and if you would like to make a donation to a charity close to Sandy and Mary's hearts. https://www.johnedayfuneralhome.com/
