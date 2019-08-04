Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Randolph, formerly of Middletown - Paul Anthony "Chic" Cirigliano, Sr., 96, of Randolph, NJ, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on August 1, 2019. He was born in Jersey City, NJ, lived in North Arlington for 21 years and in Middletown for the following 20 years before retiring to his summer home in Baywood. In 2017 he relocated to Brightview, Randolph. Chic proudly served his country during WWII in the U.S Army, as a signal core operator stationed in India. From his humble beginning selling electrical supplies, he achieved much in his 65-year career in electrical contracting. As president of Fluoro Electric Corporation and later, in semi-retirement as president and owner of Estimate Design Services, LTD, his projects spanned the United States, with one of his greatest sources of pride being his work at Cape Canaveral. Always recognized as an energetic leader, Chic had a quick mind, a kind heart, and a fierce loyalty to family and friends. From childhood he was a talented artist, loved the ocean, and spent years boating and fishing with family and friends. His retirement in 1998 was spent enjoying his home in Baywood, painting, boating, gardening, and celebrating with family.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 75 years, Eleanor Cirigliano (nee Comunale), daughter, Andrea C. Quigley; daughter-in-law, Margarita S. Cirigliano; grandson, Michael Anthony Paul and his wife, Amara D' Aquanni; two granddaughters, Marissa Lenore Quigley and Catherine Juana Cirigliano; and two great-granddaughters, Ella Grace and Zara Hope D'Aquanni. He was lovingly cared for by his niece, Joanne Natale. Chic is also survived by 14 nieces and nephews and countless others who loved, admired, and called him family.

Paul was preceded in death by his son, Paul Anthony Cirigliano, Jr., sisters, Felicia Romanelli, and Gloria Iorio: and brother, Louis Rocco Cirigliano; and his parents, Philomena and Andrew Cirigliano.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019, from 4-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered 10:30 am at St. Catharine's Church, 108 Middletown Rd. Holmdel. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.

For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 4, 2019
