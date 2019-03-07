Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
Paul Anthony Meko Obituary
Paul Anthony Meko

- - Paul Anthony Meko, 37, previously of Middletown, passed away on February 28, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to his loving parents Steven and Patricia (Gallagher) Meko. Paul had worked for many years as an Insurance Broker and as a waiter at McCloone's Restaurants in Sea Bright, Asbury Park and Long Branch before he relocated to San Diego in 2017. Paul continued working as a broker and as a waiter at El Jardin Restaurant in San Diego. Paul was also a talented drummer that had performed in several local bands and had opened for many popular musical acts.

Paul was known to be a kind, funny, and loyal friend to many people from various walks of life. His zest for life was infectious; Paul brought a smile to the faces of all who knew and loved him. Paul was an avid sports fan, and a life-long fan of the New York Mets and the New Jersey Devils.

He is survived by his beloved parents Steven and Patricia (Gallagher) Meko, his cherished brothers Thomas and his wife Rachael Meko, and John and his fiancé Kelly Kramer, his half-brothers Peter and Paul Grancio, and his devoted girlfriend Draeh Hancock, and her children Sevanna and Zeb. Paul was also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Thursday March 7, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Friday March 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent in Paul's memory to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, Attn: Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Please visit Paul's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 7, 2019
