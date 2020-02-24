Services
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 229-0122
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paul C. Dametz Obituary
Paul C. Dametz

Long Branch - Paul C. Dametz, 70 of Long Branch died at Monmouth Medical Center, Sunday, February 23rd.

Mr. Dametz was a lifelong resident of Long Branch. He was the building supervisor at the Harbour Mansion for 49 years, beginning his career during the construction phase of the building.

Paul was well known for his Christmas display every year at his home on Spring Street, where thousands would come every holiday season, enjoy his display and leave a gift for the Toy's for Tot's. He and his wife Patty hosted all holiday gatherings for family and friends from Halloween to the 4th of July. Paul enjoyed surf fishing for striped bass on the Long Branch beaches.

The light of his life was Paul's granddaughter Ariana, they enjoyed going to Freehold Mall, Point Pleasant Beach, Atlantic City, going to the Toy Store and Vacationing.

Paul was pre-deceased by his parents Margaret and William Dametz and his brothers William and John Dametz. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Patricia Mellone Dametz; son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Ana Dametz, Long Branch; his sister Marie Dametz, Oceanport; and the apple of his eye Ariana.

Visitation Wed. Feb. 26th 5 - 7 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. In lieu of traditional remembrances please consider contributions to Memorial Sloane Kettering Hospital, www.giving.mskcc.org. To share a favorite memory or send messages of condolence please visit Paul's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
