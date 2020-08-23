Paul C. Dobrosky
Shrewsbury - Paul C. Dobrosky passed away at home on 8/22/20 at the age of 82. He was born in Shamokin, PA, and resided in Shrewsbury, NJ for the past 60 years. Paul was a Rumson-Fair Haven HS '57 graduate, active in alumni reunions. Paul and his wife, Anne C. (nee Lalonde), raised their four daughters in Shrewsbury. Until his retirement in 2005, Paul owned and ran Everyday Home Maintenance. Paul was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed waterfowl hunting, fishing, and crabbing all along the Jersey Shore; he was also an avid golfer. Paul's waterfowl interests included a life-long dedication to decoy carving, for which he won numerous awards at competitions throughout the US and Canada. He also was a frequent judge at competitions and delighted in sharing his knowledge and skills by teaching others to carve. For some years, he served on the board of the New Jersey Waterfowlers and participated in the young waterfowlers program.
Paul was predeceased by his parents William and Mary (Anzulewicz) Dobrosky, by his loving wife of 48 years, Anne, in 2006, and his daughter Karen Parke in 2014.
Paul was a caring father, especially devoted to his daughters. He is survived by his sisters Patricia Dobrosky and Mary Ann Sheary (Tom); by his daughters Katherine Paschetto (John), Cheryl Paolone (Rich), and Diane Davis (Kirk); and by his adored grandchildren Matthew, Megan, Emily, Karly, and Grayson, and his great granddaughter, Saoirse.
Visitation will be Thurs, 8/27/20, from 4 to 7 PM at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad Street, Red Bank, NJ. In keeping with the current state mandates regarding COVID-19, face coverings must be worn by all visitors and will not be provided by the funeral home. Guests will be directed to briefly greet the family and exit the building as soon as possible thereafter as only 25 persons are allowed in the funeral home at a time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Fri 8/28/20 at 10 AM at St James RC Church, 94 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to NJ Waterfowlers Assoc. or to the charity of your choice
