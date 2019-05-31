|
|
Paul Christopher Mindnich
Melbourne, FL -
Paul Christopher Mindnich, 84, passed away on May 28, 2019 at West Melbourne Health and Rehab in Melbourne, FL. He was born in South Orange to the late Frank and Grace (Shanklin) Mindnich and had previously lived in Little Silver before residing in Melbourne Beach, FL 20 years ago.
Paul worked as a broker for Prudential in NYC, NY for many years. He was an accomplished athlete and enjoyed many sporting activities. He especially enjoyed sharing his passion with all his children.
He is predeceased by his parents, eight siblings and his former wife, Catherine (O'Mara) Mindnich.
Surviving is his wife Heather Lynn (Russell) Mindnich of Melbourne, FL, his seven children, and their spouses: Paul Mindnich, Jr. of OR, J. Karl Mindnich of Highlands, Mark (Brooke) Mindnich of West Allenhurst, Lauren (Walter) Hardman of FL, Gretchen (David) Ramey of SC and Karly and Kendell Mindnich both of FL as well as his sister in law, Anne Marie Mindnich of Long Branch.
He is also survived by his ten beloved grandchildren who will miss him very much: Hans, Nils, Wynter, Margo, Nicholas, Eric, Theresa, Kathryn, Will and Hunter.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday July 19, 2019 at 9:00AM at Church of the Precious Blood in Monmouth Beach.
Memorial donations can be made in Paul's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, NY, NY 0001 and/or Hospice of St. Francis 1250 Grumman Place Titusville, FL 32780.
Please visit Paul's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 31, 2019