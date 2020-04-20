|
Paul D. Dupree
Red Bank - Paul D. Dupree of Red Bank, NJ passed away peacefully at HMH Majestic Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was born on November 20, 1943 at Riverview Hospital in Red Bank, NJ and made a first for the hospital by being born with two front teeth. He grew up in Little Silver, NJ and graduated from Red Bank High School in 1963. He served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1968. Paul retired in 1997 after 22 years as a Police Dispatcher for the Eatontown Police Department. From 1992-1996 he also worked as a part-time Police Dispatcher for Oceanport, West Long Branch, Ocean Twp., Deal and Tinton Falls. In 1974 he joined the Oceanport First Aid Squad where he served as Engineer for 2 years. In 1986 he moved to Ocean Twp. where he joined the Oakhurst First Aid Squad and served a Secretary for 3 years. He worked as a part-time bus driver from 1972-1995 for Academy Bus, Leonardo, NJ and Holiday Travel (formerly Boro Buses), Shrewsbury, NJ. Paul also was a member of Embury United Methodist Church, Little Silver, NJ where he served as Trustee, Newsletter Editor and Treasurer.
Paul was predeceased by his parents, Bernard A. and Genevieve L. Dupree, his three brothers, Bernard A. (Bud) 2nd, Bradley D., and John W. (Jack), and niece, Dawn. He is survived by his son, Harold (and his husband Andrew), whom he wishes he had a better relationship with. He is also survived by his nieces (Jeanne Dupree and Shari Miller) and nephews (David Dupree, Tripp Dupree, Jeff Dupree and Chris Dupree) and their spouses and children, sister-in-law Ann Dupree, and dear friends Lois and Mitch Bass.
All services are private and under the direction of the John E. Day Funeral Home in Red Bank. A memorial will be planned for a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers a gift in Paul's memory be made to the Major Works Fund at Embury United Methodist Church, 49 Church St., Little Silver, NJ 07739.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020