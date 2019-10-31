Services
Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St.
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0226
Paul David McCann Ii Obituary
Paul David McCann II

Paul David McCann II passed away on October 28, 2019 in Red Bank, NJ. Paul David McCann graduated from Middletown Township High School, and went on to get certified in electronics. 1993 marked the beginning of his career at TDK-Lambda Americas Inc as a coil winder that ended in 2015 when Paul retired as an electronics assembler.

Paul was also an accomplished guitarist and guitar instructor who participated in multiple heavy metal bands in the 80s and 90s and played local venues, and shared his gift with his students.

Paul lived in Middletown with his mother, Muriel McCann, who survives him along with his sister, Sharon Carmin Karasic. A son, a brother, and an uncle, Paul will be remembered as a friend to all he met, and a gentle and caring soul who could smoke the frets off his Fender.

Visitation will be Sunday, November 3rd from 3 to 6 pm, with a service at 5:45, at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ. Burial will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
