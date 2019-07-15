Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:30 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:30 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
Resources
Paul E. Kuchar Obituary
Paul E. Kuchar

Sea Girt - Captain Paul E. Kuchar, age 90, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at JSUMC, in Neptune. Paul was born in Roselle, N.J to Daniel and Mary (Kimenska) Kuchar. He was raised in Belmar and has resided in Sea Girt since 1961.

Paul served in the Coast Guard as a Boatswain in Sandy Hook and received a Good Conduct Medal during his time of service.

Paul developed a passion for fishing at a young age and later became a Commercial Boat Captain. He owned seven boats over the course of his career including the "Diane Karen III," which was his largest boat. After retiring, Paul continued fishing with his friend and fishing partner on their boat "The Last Fling". He loved his family, traveling and taking cruises.

Paul was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Edith; his brothers, John and Frank and his nephew Michael.

Surviving are his daughters, Diane Johnson, (Paul Smith) and Karen Boscarino (Joe),

nephew Ted Boniface (Don), niece Maureen Gregerson, great-nephew Chris Gregerson (Allie) and Michael Deckert who was like a son to him.



Family and friends are invited to O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, where visitation will be held from 3:00-6:30 P.M., with a service to follow at 6:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Coast Guard Mutual Assistance (CGMAHQ.org).

Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.

Paul will be missed but never forgotten.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 15, 2019
