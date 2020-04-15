Services
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 693-8222
Toms River - Paul E. Stromborn, 69, of Toms River passed away on April 13, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center- Southern Campus. Originally from Barnegat and a 1969 graduate of Southern Regional High School, Paul spent the last 18 years residing in Toms River. He worked many years as a self-employed landscaper and always remained a huge Philadelphia Phillies fan.

He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Peggy Stromborn. He is survived by his brother, Erik Stromborn of Barnegat, NJ, sister Linda Kane of Crofton, MD, niece Rebecca Wildbear of Durango, CO and nephew, Richard Kane of Bethesda, MD.

Private cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River, NJ 08731.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2020
