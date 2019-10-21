|
|
Paul F. Benoit
Asbury Park - Paul F. Benoit, 88, of Asbury Park passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Born in Greenville (Nashua), NH, Paul was one of 13 siblings born to Albert and Ida Benoit. He was a graduate of the University of Rhode Island and served his country in the US Airforce during the Korean Conflict. He retired as a real-estate broker for Benoit Agency in Allenhurst and then worked for many years at the Four Seasons Golf Course in Lakewood.
Paul was predeceased by his ex-wife Marian (Sue} Kinne and long-time companion Winnie Jacobus. He is survived by his children Donna Benoit of Asbury Park, Paul Douglas Benoit of Ocean Township, Edward Benoit and his wife Judith of Morristown, and Thomas Benoit and his wife Marea of Salt Lake City, Utah. He is also survived by his two grandchildren Eric and Tyler Nettis.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, from 3pm-7pm at Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. Condolences can be sent to ElyFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019