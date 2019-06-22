|
|
Paul F. Maier
Sea Girt - Paul F. Maier 76, of Sea Girt, NJ died Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank, NJ. Born in Irvington, NJ Paul grew up in Shark River Hills and moved to Sea Girt in 1980. He served in the US Amy. He worked as a computer analyst for Deutsche Bank, New York City, NY until his retirement. Paul was a member of the Sea Girt Fire Police, and a parishioner of St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake and St. Jude Church, Tequesta, FL. Paul was a very active person who loved to golf, swim, bike and woodwork. He was also a huge NY Yankees fan. Paul's greatest joy was spending time with family, especially his children and grandchildren.
Paul was predeceased by his parents, Frederick and Dorothy Maier, his brother Donald Maier and his granddaughter Meghan Binns. Surviving is his beloved wife of 39 years, Mary Jo Binns Maier, 7 children; Paul Maier (Mary), Theresa Maier, Joseph Binns (Jennifer), Alecia Binns, Amy Yerks (Don), Kathleen Dalton (David), Mary Jo Binns, a brother Peter Maier and a sister Sally Vandenbos. He also leaves his grandchildren; Joseph, Timothy and Brian Binns, Ashley and Sean Yerks, McKayla and Cynthia Dalton, Paul and Alexis Maier and 1 great grandson Nicolas.
Visiting will be Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 4-8 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Funeral Mass will be Monday, 10:30 AM at St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake. Committal will follow in St. Anne Cemetery, Wall. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from June 22 to June 23, 2019