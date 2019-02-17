Services
Eatontown - Paul Fair, 83 of Eatontown was born in Butler, PA. December 27, 1935 and joined his wife, Patricia (Patsy) Fair last Sunday 02/10/2019. Paul is survived by his son Stephan Clark and wife Eileen (Gemma) Clark; his sister Martha Ann Eichelsdoerfer of Palm Beach Florida, along with many great grandchildren, grandchildren, nieces and nephew's residing in New Jersey, Florida, and California. To send condolences, read complete obituary or view photos of Paul please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 17, 2019
