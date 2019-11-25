|
Paul Flick
Lakewood - Paul John Flick, age 79, of Lakewood, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Jersey Shore Center in Eatonton. Paul was born in Newark and raised in Brick, and spent most of his life residing in Point Pleasant. He was a graduate of Point Pleasant Beach High School. Paul proudly served in the United States Navy as well as the Naval Reserves. Paul also enjoyed spending his afternoons fishing. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph A. Flick and Theresa Suell. Surviving are his loving daughter, Suzanne Kurasz and her husband, Frank of Point Pleasant Boro; brothers, Jim Suell, John Suell, and Joe Flick; cherished grandchildren, Andrew and his wife, Ashley, Amanda, and Alyssa; and great grandchildren, Nora and Murphy. He also leaves his two former spouses, Virginia Sweeney and Suzanne Zaun and a stepson, Stanley Bazydlo. A memorial service will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, on Sunday, December 1st from 2-4pm. Military honors will take place at 4pm. To send condolences or to send flowers, visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019