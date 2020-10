Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul Francis Britt



Austin, TX - Paul Francis Britt, 63 passed away recently in Austin ,Texas after a valiant battle with lung cancer. Known as "The Brittman". He enjoyed golf, gambling and lived life to the fullest. Paul is survived by his brother James Britt and sister Michelle Garrison. He was preceded by his father James Britt, mother Florence Taggart and sister Jude Britt.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store