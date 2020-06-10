Paul Francis Coleman, Sr.
Tinton Falls - Paul Francis Coleman Sr. 88, of Tinton Falls passed away peacefully on Saturday June 6, 2020. He was born and raised in Long Branch NJ. He attended and graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School, where he met the love of his life, Evelyn M. Buchanan. Paul was a proud veteran, serving his country during the Korean War with the United States Marine Corp. He worked most of his life with New Jersey Bell Telephone, retiring in the late 1980's. He is a former President of the Lincroft Little League, Boy Scout Leader and Baseball Coach. His hobbies included bowling, square dancing, reading and especially traveling and camping around the country with his beloved wife.
Paul was pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Matilda Coleman, his brothers George and Joseph and his sister Bernice Lettire and husband Major William Lettire, in-laws William (Frank) and Helen Buchanan and sister in law Connie Coughlin.
He is survived by his wife Evelyn, of 68 years, his sons Paul Jr and his wife Carole, Robert and his wife Lynne, Gerald and his wife Mary, Michael Coleman and daughter Cynthia Fleschner.
Paul also leaves behind his sister-in-law's Fran and her husband Chuck Thompson, Marilyn Buchanan Clark and brother-in-law John Buchanan and his wife Dolly.
Also his treasured grandchildren, Robert Coleman Jr., Shannon Coleman, Kristen Sweeney and her wife Carin, Ashley Coleman, Ryan Coleman and his wife Kaitlyn, Jennifer Sterk and her husband Douglas, Christopher Coleman, Stephanie Coleman, Paul Coleman III, Joseph Coleman, Katie Katzgrau and her husband Kenneth, Erin Fleschner, Kevin Fleschner, Kelly Fleschner, Matthew Fleschner, Courtney Coleman, Luke Coleman and his wife Alex. Also, son-in- law Peter Fleschner and former daughter's- in- law Martha Rommel and Candice DeVault DuBose, along with eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the Tinton Falls EMS. Tinton Falls Police Department and the staff at Jersey Shore Medical Center for all of their assistance.
Due to the ongoing health crisis, services will be private.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in Paul's memory may contact Fulfill (FoodBank) 3300 Route 66 Neptune NJ 07753 or fulfillnj.org
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.