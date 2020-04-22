|
Paul Gately
Manasquan - Paul Gately, 76, of Manasquan passed away at home, April 19th, with his loving wife Mary Ann by his side. Paul was born in Newark and grew up in his beloved Avon-By-The- Sea, enjoying body surfing in the waves and socializing with many friends. He graduated from Saint Rose High School, Belmar, class of 1961 and was known throughout the state of New Jersey as an accomplished runner, setting records in cross country and mile events. He ran in the renowned Millrose Games in Manhattan and was awarded an athletic scholarship from The University of Notre Dame for track. He was inducted into the Saint Rose High School Hall of Fame for his outstanding accomplishments as a high school runner. Paul was able to segue his own love for running to training racehorses as a successful trainer and owner of Standardbred Race Horses, racing at tracks up and down the east coast, as well as close to home in the Meadowlands and Freehold Raceway. Paul also kept the bar at The Clarksburg Inn where he made everyone feel at home and welcome. He loved sharing a great story over a cold lager. Everywhere he went he brought laughter, kindness and friendship.
Upon retirement Paul embarked on an enjoyable part time job as a field guide at Sandy Hook. His lifelong love of the ocean and the beach was shared with many fortunate students from local schools. Paul took advantage of many wonderful aspects of the "Salt Life" in Manasquan. He loved kayaking from his backyard in the Glimmer Glass waterways, biking around town, and taking in the summer-long Thursday night fireworks from his home's beautiful rooftop deck.
Paul was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Grace (nee Kelly) Gately, his father in law John Villa Sr., brothers in law Joseph and Thomas Villa, sister in law Ann Villa, and cousins Michael and Peter Gately. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, of nearly forty-seven years. He is also survived by his sisters Patricia Gately and Irene Gately Fitzpatrick, Neptune City, mother in law Ann Villa, brother in law John Villa and wife Sharon. He is also survived by niece Kelly and her husband Brian McNamara, and niece Kerry Fitzpatrick Beer. More than just his niece's husband, Paul thought of Brian as a son and a dear, devoted friend. Paul enjoyed a large extended family of eleven nieces and nephews and twenty-three great nieces and nephews who all loved him dearly. Paul goes on to join his beloved dog Snoopy who is anxiously waiting for him on the other side of the Rainbow Bridge. Paul held many lifelong friendships in his heart, especially Billy Nunnally, Wayne Fraser, Paul Wojtowicz, Toni Rose, Larry and Jeremy Rathbone and Jack and Denise Buerck, and Sue Gately. His family is especially grateful for the dedication, compassion and care given by Martin Acquah, Theresa Karron, and Anne Heinrichs.
In keeping with the recommendations of the CDC and the Diocese of Trenton, a mass for family and friends will be held when conditions permit. Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan, NJ. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.net.
