Paul Gerald Sitkus
Farmingdale - Paul Gerald Sitkus, 79, was born on July 5, 1940 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania to the late Anthony and Katherine Sitkus (Bulke). He entered into eternal life on April 25, 2020 at 9 pm, after a pro- longed battle with myasthenia gravis. He was raised by his parents in Minersville, PA, and Newark, NJ before settling in as a life-long resident of Central New Jersey at age 10. He was the oldest in a second generation of Sitkus' to have settled near the coal mines of northeastern Pennsylvania, having immigrated to escape the "Freedom Struggles" in wartime Lithuania. He was educated at the University of Maryland, earning a BA in Political Science and History. For nearly 40 years he led a successful career at Universal Underwriters Group (now part of Zurich), retiring in 2002 as the Senior VP of Claims. He gained a respected reputation in the industry as being a fair, but tough negotiator. Universal Underwriters Group identifies itself as the nation's oldest and largest insurer of automobile dealerships. He was joined in holy matrimony to Linda Ann Morton Sitkus on November 9, 1968. Together they built a life and resided in the Allenwood section of Wall, NJ, raising a son, Hance M. Sitkus, CPA. He enjoyed travel, collecting stamps and model trains, umpiring baseball, watching/playing football, attending hockey games, and coaching his son's Little League baseball teams. For a month nearly every summer, from 1984 to 1994, the family made cross-country vacation trips by car. During retirement, he often accompanied his son on private rail car/train excursions across the United States and Canada. He cherished time with his family, dogs, and playing cards. A Christian, he was first raised in the Catholic faith, but later in life attended, and was a member of, Pierce Memorial Presbyterian Church of Farmingdale, NJ.
He was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Catherine Sitkus, his sister Patricia Fox, and brother-in-law John Fox. Surviving is his wife, Linda Ann Morton Sitkus of Wall Township, NJ, son, Hance M. Sitkus, CPA of Wall Township, NJ, nephew/niece John Fox and Judean Fox Finkenbinder of Pennsylvania, and other cousins, relatives, and friends.
Private ceremony and entombment was held at Atlantic View Cemetery in Manasquan. The family will have a "Celebration of Life" at a date and time to be announced. Memorial donations can be sent to The Historic Village at Allaire, Allaire Village Inc., 4263 Atlantic Ave., Farmingdale, NJ 07727 or Pierce Memorial Presbyterian Church, 42 Main Street, Farmingdale, NJ 07727.
Neary Quinn Funeral Home in Manasquan is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020