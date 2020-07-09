1/
Paul Heim
Paul Heim

Manalapan - Paul F. Heim, 81, of Manalapan, was surrounded by the love of his entire family when he passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2020. Paul was born in Queens, New York and resided in Manalapan for the past 48 years. He was a hardworking, kind man of faith who blessed the lives of everyone he came in contact with. Paul enjoyed being outdoors and was always looking for a new project. He especially loved spending time with his family on vacations and adventures.

Paul was predeceased by his parents Fred and Peggy; and sister Barbara. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Patricia; children Paul (Lisa), Patricia (Michael), Dina (Michael) and Christine (Thomas); grandchildren Brianne, Ryan, Michael, Alexandra, Kyle, Thomas, Conor, Caitlin, Sarah, Aidan, Sean, Joseph, and Derek; brothers Fred and Bill.

Paul was a great husband, son, brother, father, grandfather and friend, and he will be sorely missed. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, July 11th at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Englishtown at 10:30 am. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro
344 Route 9 North
Manalapan, NJ 07726
(732) 972-8484
