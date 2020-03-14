|
Paul J. Banik, Jr.
Sea Girt - Paul J. Banik, Jr., passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Paul was a graduate of King's College in Wilkes Barre, PA and received his master's degree at Seton Hall University in South Orange. Mr. Banik retired in 2003 as Vice Principal in the City of Asbury Park School District. Prior to his career in education, Paul was a letter carrier for the Allenhurst Post Office. He enjoyed fixing antique cars and was especially proud of his 1967 Mustang. His greatest joy was spending time with his beloved grandsons who affectionately referred to his as Papa and Baboo.
Born and raised in Wilkes Barre, PA he moved to the Jersey Shore 50 years ago.
Mr. Banik was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Stella Banik; brother, David Banik; sister, Christine Conway; and nephew, Alex Pawlenok. Surviving is his loving wife of 54 years, Alexis Banik; daughters, Melissa "Missy" Laferrera and her husband, Mike of Flemington and Amy Graetz and her husband, William K. of Spring Lake Heights; sister, Andrea Davis and her husband, Ron of Wilkes Barre, PA; brother-in-law, Alan Pawlenok of Mt. Top, PA; 4 grandsons, Evan, Alex, Tate, and Aidan; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visiting will be on Wednesday from 4-7pm at the O'Brien Funeral home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall. A Funeral Mass will be offered 9:30am at St. Mark's RC Church, Sea Girt. Burial will follow at St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway Suite 1509, NY, NY 10018
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020