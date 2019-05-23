Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ
Paul J. Clancy

Paul J. Clancy Obituary
Paul J. Clancy

Brick Twp and formerly of Manasquan -

Paul J. Clancy, 76 of Brick Twp. and a longtime resident of Manasquan, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune with his devoted family at his side.

Paul was born in Short Hills but lived most of his life at the Jersey Shore. He had served in the United States Army and formerly owned PJ Clancy's Pavillion (now Rod's) in Sea Girt. A popular bartender in the shore area for over 30 years, Paul knew how to charm you and make you laugh with his quick wit and sense of humor. He was also a self-employed building contractor, owning Paul J. Clancy & Sons of Manasquan. One of Paul's passions was flying and he held a pilot's license for many years. More than anything, he was overwhelmingly proud of his sons and grandsons, and the love he had for his family was enduring.

Paul was predeceased by his parents Gerald and Edna (Cooney) Clancy and his 2 brothers John and Brian Clancy.

Surviving to mourn this tremendous loss are his devoted wife of 36 years, Kathy (Vergara) Clancy, his son Drew Clancy and wife Aimee of Brick, son Kyle Clancy of Brick, his brother Gerald Clancy and wife Carol of Rehoboth Beach, DE, his 3 grandsons Elliot, Owen, and Tristan Clancy and his mother-in-law Joan Straehle of New Rochelle, NY.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 10:00 am until the time of the Funeral Service at 2:00pm at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Paul to Joan Dancy & PALS (People with ALS) Foundation, 1 Riverview Plaza, Red Bank, NJ 07701, an organization close to their heart.

For directions or to offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 23, 2019
