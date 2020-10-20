1/1
Paul J. Delabar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul J Delabar

Lakehurst - Paul J. Delabar 94 of Lakehurst died suddenly at home on October 19th. Born in Freiburg, Germany, he emigrated to the US in 1955, where he lived the rest of his life. He was employed by Ciba Geigy, Toms River for 27 years, retiring as a foreman in 1984. An avid gardener, he enjoyed working in his yard and doing home projects. Outgoing and friendly, he loved both people and animals, especially his cats. He is predeceased by his son Paul in 2008. Surviving are his wife of 72 years, Elizabeth, 3 daughters: Mary Taft, Bernadette Dugan & Laura Ehrhardt (James), and grandchildren: Elizabeth Nelson (Donald), Lee Ford, Tom Ford (Lisa), Brian Dugan, Dennis Dugan (Jamie), Paul Dugan, Michael Ehrhardt & Stephanie Ehrhardt and 4 great grandchildren (Jack Nelson, Thompson and Darby Ford, and Vera Dugan). Funeral Liturgy is Thursday 10 AM at St John's Church with entombment to follow at St Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved