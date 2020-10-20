Paul J Delabar
Lakehurst - Paul J. Delabar 94 of Lakehurst died suddenly at home on October 19th. Born in Freiburg, Germany, he emigrated to the US in 1955, where he lived the rest of his life. He was employed by Ciba Geigy, Toms River for 27 years, retiring as a foreman in 1984. An avid gardener, he enjoyed working in his yard and doing home projects. Outgoing and friendly, he loved both people and animals, especially his cats. He is predeceased by his son Paul in 2008. Surviving are his wife of 72 years, Elizabeth, 3 daughters: Mary Taft, Bernadette Dugan & Laura Ehrhardt (James), and grandchildren: Elizabeth Nelson (Donald), Lee Ford, Tom Ford (Lisa), Brian Dugan, Dennis Dugan (Jamie), Paul Dugan, Michael Ehrhardt & Stephanie Ehrhardt and 4 great grandchildren (Jack Nelson, Thompson and Darby Ford, and Vera Dugan). Funeral Liturgy is Thursday 10 AM at St John's Church with entombment to follow at St Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com
.