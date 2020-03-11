Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Paul J. Ferrigno Jr. Obituary
Paul J. Ferrigno, Jr.

Howell - Paul J. Ferrigno, Jr., age 57 of Howell, died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune with his loving family by his side. Paul was born and raised in Long Branch and was a graduate of Long Branch High School moving to Howell 7 years ago. He was an Animal Control Officer for the City of Long Branch. He loved the outdoors and had a passion for animals. He was an avid fisherman and hunter but his greatest joy in life was his granddaughter Ame.



He was predeceased by his parents Paul Ferrigno, Sr. and Millie Antonucci Ferrigno. Surviving is his partner Christine Ward Wieczorkiewicz; his son Paul Casey Ferrigno and the mother of their daughter Ame Ferrigno, Steavis Lee Ann Beard, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13 from 6 - 8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave. in Long Branch. Funeral, Saturday; 9 am at the funeral home with a service to begin at 9:30 am. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
