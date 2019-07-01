|
|
Paul James McCarty
Manalapan - Paul James McCarty, 85, of Manalapan passed away Sunday, June 30th in Freehold Twp. Born in Brooklyn, NY he resided in Queens prior to moving to Manalapan 52 years ago. Mr. McCarty was a Korean War Veteran serving in the Air Force. He worked as a Telephone Installer for Local 3, I.B.E.W. prior to his retirement in 2001.
Paul was predeceased by his loving wife Carol; his son-in-law, Fred Kuebler; his sisters, Elaine Buhse, and Rosemary McCarty. He is survived by his six children and their spouses, Susan of Walton, NY; Kevin and Jaime of Freehold; Tom and Cristi of Manalapan; Eileen and Mike of Manalapan; Dan and Christine of Jackson; Chris and Jackie of Virginia Beach, VA; and 16 grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 2, from 4:00 0 8:00pm at the Freeman Manalapan Marlboro Funeral Home, 344, Rt. 9 North, Manalapan, NJ 07726. A funeral Liturgy will be Wednesday, July 3, at 10:30 am at St. Gabriel's Historic R.C. Church in Marlboro. Entombment will follow at St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Marlboro. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
To find directions or leave a message of condolence, visit our website at Freemanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 1, 2019