Paul Katz
Freehold - PAUL KATZ passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Wedgwood Gardens, Freehold. He was 89.
Born in Poland, he immigrated to the U.S. in 1948, settling in East Brunswick before moving to Freehold 16 years ago.
Prior to retiring in 2001, he was an Accountant with Rutgers University, New Brunswick, where he worked for 35 years.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Frances (Kleinman) Katz; his daughter, Suzi Bernardo, and her husband, Sal, of Freehold, along with their children, Steven and Sam; his son Norman Katz, his first wife Dee, their daughter, Lauren, as well as his second wife, Kathy, of Irvine, CA; his daughter, Michelle Katz, of Tinton Falls, and his sister, Hannah Korman, of Haifa Israel.
A chapel service will be held on Monday, June 17, at 11:45 AM in MOUNT SINAI MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Cranbury Road at Evergreen Blvd., East Brunswick. For directions please visit www.msmc.us. Interment will follow at Beth Abraham Cemetery, East Brunswick.
Memorial contributions may be made to Chhange, the Center for Holocaust, Human Rights and Genocide Education at Brookdale Community College, 765 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, NJ 07738 or at www.chhange.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 16, 2019