Paul L. Clare
Wall Township - Paul L. Clare of Wall Township passed away on March 24, 2020, at the age of 69, after a long struggle with Multiple Sclerosis.
Paul attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in NY for Engineering. He was a past president and partner in Bay Pointe Engineering, Pt. Pleasant, NJ. He loved the technical aspects of engineering and passed that love on to his son, Mark, developed from early years of building blocks and later building intricate LEGO models together. One of Paul's many projects was the design for the soccer complex in Wall Township, where he later spent many years watching his daughter Kathryn perfect her soccer skills.
Paul was very congenial, loved good food, fine wine, sunny vacations and was extraordinarily good at trivia. Known as PC by his friends, he was the captain of his basketball team at St. Joseph's High School, where he also played football and baseball.
Mr. Clare is survived by his son Mark C. Clare, Esq. of Falls Church, VA and his daughter Kathryn E. Clare, OD, FAAO of Philadelphia, PA. He is the son of Arthur and Edna Clare, of Rutherford NJ, deceased.
"Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light." Matthew 11:28-30
Paul will be laid to rest at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Toms River. Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan NJ, 08736. Because of the pandemic, plans for a memorial service are incomplete. In lieu of flowers, the Clare Family graciously requests donations be given to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020