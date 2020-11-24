1/1
Paul Louis Gallinari
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Louis Gallinari

Wall Township - Paul Louis Gallinari, of Wall Twp., passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. He was 69 years old.

Paul was the owner and operator of Paul Gallinari Trucking for many years before retirement. Paul enjoyed playing golf in his spare time. He was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather. He will be truly missed by all.

Paul is predeceased by his parents Paul and Anna Gallinari and two brothers Thomas and James Rafferty.

Surviving are his loving wife JoAnne Gallinari, his daughter Angela Gallinari and husband Fielder Strain, his son Anthony Gallinari and wife Lindsey, his granddaughters Meadow Strain, Ana Gallinari, his grandson Anthony Paul Gallinari, his uncle James Jennings, his three sisters Patricia Dawkins, Viola Marsello and Joyce Pratt, along with many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to attend a viewing Friday, November 27, 2020 from 4pm-8pm at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave, Neptune.

Please be respectful of all in attendance by wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 775-0028
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved