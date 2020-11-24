Paul Louis Gallinari



Wall Township - Paul Louis Gallinari, of Wall Twp., passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. He was 69 years old.



Paul was the owner and operator of Paul Gallinari Trucking for many years before retirement. Paul enjoyed playing golf in his spare time. He was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather. He will be truly missed by all.



Paul is predeceased by his parents Paul and Anna Gallinari and two brothers Thomas and James Rafferty.



Surviving are his loving wife JoAnne Gallinari, his daughter Angela Gallinari and husband Fielder Strain, his son Anthony Gallinari and wife Lindsey, his granddaughters Meadow Strain, Ana Gallinari, his grandson Anthony Paul Gallinari, his uncle James Jennings, his three sisters Patricia Dawkins, Viola Marsello and Joyce Pratt, along with many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.



Friends and family are invited to attend a viewing Friday, November 27, 2020 from 4pm-8pm at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave, Neptune.



Please be respectful of all in attendance by wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.









