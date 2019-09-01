|
Paul M. Lucchese
Middletown - Paul M. Lucchese, 92, of Middletown, passed away on Thursday, August 29th, 2019. Born in Staten Island, NY, Paul lived in Middletown for many years.
He proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. Prior to his retirement Paul was an Engineer at the College of Staten Island. Paul enjoyed woodwork; his tools were his gems. If you gave him a piece of wood, he would give back a piece of art. He also enjoyed his time gardening in the backyard.
Paul was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved time with his family at the dinner table, making everyone laugh which he did so often his grandchildren referred to him as "Silly Grandpa". He truly made everyone smile and for that he will be sorely missed.
Surviving is his wife Dolphina; his children Joanne Philips and her fiancé David Capelle of Worcester, MA, Paul Lucchese and his wife Stephanie of Holmdel, and Laura Belvin and her husband Steven of Brick; his cherished 15 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Concetta Scarlotta, Peter Lucchese, and Gloria Jacobi and the mother of his children Ann Lucchese.
Visitation will be Tuesday September 3rd from 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the Holmdel Funeral Home 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday September 4th at 9:15 AM at Church of St. Catharine, 108 Middletown Road, Holmdel.
