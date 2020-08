Paul "Paulie" MandicaHowell - Paul "Paulie" Mandica, 73, of Howell, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 14, 2020. Friends and family are invited to his viewing at 9 am on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 9am with a funeral service to follow at 11am at the Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com