Paul Marecek



Lakewood Twp. - PAUL MARECEK, 78, of Lakewood Twp., NJ, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Concord Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Lakewood Twp., NJ.



He was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Mary Marecek; his brothers, Joseph and Edward Marecek; and by his sister, Ginny Boscio. Paul is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Cudnik; and by his 3 loving nieces and his 3 loving nephews.



Arrangements are private and under the care of the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson Twp., NJ.









