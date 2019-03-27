|
Paul "Nick" Nickerson
Manchester - Paul "Nick" Nickerson 81 of Manchester died suddenly Saturday March 23, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born in Wheeling, WV he resided in Moonachie for many years before moving to Manchester in 1999. He worked for Axelrod Dairy as a truck driver for 36 years before retiring. He was very active in Leisure Village West and was Past-President of the Bocce Ball Club, Recording Secretary of the NJ Retired Teamsters Club and a member of the Golf Club. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, sketching and painting, and spending time with his family and friends. He is predeceased by his wife Rose Ann in 2012. Surviving are his life partner, Millie Freel-Mackin, 2 step-Sons and their wives, George & Kathy Burger & Joseph & Terry Burger, 2 brothers, Bernie & Leroy and 2 sisters, Adelaide & Millie, and 2 grandchildren, Joseph P & Kaitlyn and 3 great grandchildren, Ayden, Khloe and Giana. Visitation is Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Friday 11 Am at St John's Church Lakehurst with a private cremation. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Diabetes Foundation 1160 Rt # 22 East, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 27, 2019