Paul O. Whitfield
Rumson - Paul O. Whitfield of Rumson, NJ passed away peacefully at his home with his wife of 71+ years at his side on December 10, 2019. He was 95 years old. He is survived by his wife Louise, daughter Sarah, sons and daughters-in-law Ron and Cindi and Jim and Robin, eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Golden Whitfield, brother and sister-in-law G. Lester and Carolyn Whitfield, and daughter Catherine.
Paul was proud to have served aboard the USS Picking, DD685 in the US Navy during World War II, and was a plank owner of the ship. He enjoyed attending ship reunions throughout the years, most recently in October 2019. He was a life member of the Tin Can Sailors, National Association of Destroyer Veterans, and a life member of the Tin Can Sailors Association of NJ, NJDESRON 2, Phoenix Squadron. He was also a member of the American Legion.
Following WWII, Paul was employed by NJ Bell as a repairman until his retirement. He was a life member of Oceanic Hook and Ladder in Rumson, a charter member, life member and past president of the Rumson First Aid Squad, and a life member of the Rumson Exempt Firemen's Association, and a life member of the NJ Firemen's Association.
He was an active member of Christ Church United Methodist in Fair Haven, NJ.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad Street, Red Bank, NJ on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Church United Methodist, 300 Ridge Road, Fair Haven NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Christ Church United Methodist Memorial Fund, 300 Ridge Road, Fair Haven, NJ 07701, or Tin Can Sailors, Inc/Desvets, PO Box 100, Somerset, MA, 02726.
