Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-8600
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic's RC Church
Brick, NJ
Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:30 PM
Brig. Gen. Wm. C Doyle Veteran's Cemetery
Wrightstown, NJ
Brick - Paul Owen Dolan, age 87, passed away at home peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, December 12, 2019. He was born in Co. Leitrim, Ireland and immigrated to the US in 1953. Paul proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked for NY Bell / AT&T for 30 yrs. He met his wife Maureen in Bronx NY, they were married for 62 years. They raised their 4 children in Bergenfield, NJ. Paul retired with his family to the Jersey Shore in the 1980's. He was a gifted musician who played professionally. He loved his Irish heritage and often traveled "home". Paul was a communicant of St. Dominic's RC Church in Brick where he was also part of the St. Vincent DePaul Society.

He is predeceased by his brother, Chris Dolan.

Surviving are his beloved wife, Maureen Dolan; his children, Donna Dolan-Brown, and her husband, David, Nancy Malespina and her husband, John, Tara Dolan and her husband , Christopher Kelly and Paul J. Dolan, his sisters, Patricia Kryzak and Ann Kania, his brother, Joe Dolan and his grandchildren, Johnny, Samantha, Christopher, Jennifer, Luke and Noah.

Viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday, December 18th at 10:00 AM at St. Dominic's RC Church, Brick, NJ followed by the burial at 12:30 PM at Brig. Gen. Wm. C Doyle Veteran's Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.

For more information please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Dec. 15, 2019
