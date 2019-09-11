Services
Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services
1329 Route 37 West
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 276-1740
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services
1329 Route 37 West
Toms River, NJ 08755
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services
1329 Route 37 West
Toms River, NJ 08755
Paul P. "Sonny" Huber Iii


1949 - 2019
Paul P. "Sonny" Huber Iii Obituary
Paul P. "Sonny" Huber III

Beachwood - Paul Philip Huber III, "Sonny" age 70 of Beachwood, NJ passed away at home, surrounded by family, on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Born in Elizabeth, NJ and raised in Hazlet, Paul lived in East Brunswick before settling with his family in Beachwood NJ, in 1980. Paul was a Beachwood Police Officer and Detective for 20 years retiring in 2008.

His brother Harold and two sisters, Jane Sills and Rosemary Pappalos, predeceased Paul. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years Judith Zippo Huber, his daughter Nichole Huber of Toms River, his son Paul IV, wife Noelle and twin grandsons, Wyatt and Chase, of Beachwood, NJ. He also leaves his sister Lenore Harbina of Middletown, NJ.

Memorial Visitation will be Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5-8PM with 7pm service at Horizon Funeral Home 1329 Route 37 West, Toms River, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 11, 2019
