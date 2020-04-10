Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Paul P. Lang

Paul P. Lang Obituary
Paul P. Lang

Red Bank - Paul P. Lang, 91 of Red Bank passed away peacefully on Monday April 6, 2020. He graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School..Class of 1947. Paul served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired a Detective Lieutenant from the Red Bank Police Department after 30 plus years and was an exempt member of the Red Bank Fire Department-Independent

He is predeceased by his wife, Joyce in 2008; two brothers, George and Kevin and a son, Alan.

Paul is survived by a son, Brian; wife, Darlene; three grandchildren, Heather Johnson and her husband Michael, Candace and Brian Lang, Jr.; three great grandchildren Savannah and Lucas Johnson and David Anderson.

All arrangements are private and entrusted with care to the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, N.J.

Please visit Paul's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
