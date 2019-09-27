Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Hillsdale, NJ
View Map
Paul (Paolo) Pesce

Paul (Paolo) Pesce Obituary
Paul (Paolo) Pesce

Freehold - Paul (Paolo) Pesce, 96, of Freehold, formerly of Brooklyn, NY, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept 24, 2019. Devoted husband of 63 years to the late Josephine Pesce. Loving father of Donny (Nancy) Pesce & Madeline (Ricky) D'Angelo and beloved brother to his 8 siblings. Cherished grandfather to Jamie, Christopher (Lindsay), Mandy, Nicole (Christopher), Donny Jr. & Chelsea. Great-Grandfather to Selena, Dominica, Ava and Kayla. Visitation will be held 4-8pm, Friday, Sept. 27 at Becker Funeral Home. 219 Kinderkamack Rd, Westwood. Becker-funeralhome.com. A Mass celebrating Paul's life and faith will be Sat., Sept. 28th at 9am at St. John the Baptist Church, Hillsdale. Interment to follow, George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Flowers are welcome or donations in Paul's name can be made to , StJude.org . PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 27, 2019
