Paul R. Huneke
Lakewood - Paul R. Huneke, 72, of Lakewood, NJ, entered into eternal rest at Ocean County Medical Center on July 12, 2019. Born in The Bronx, NY in 1946, he lived there until his family moved to Fair Lawn, NJ in 1950. After high school, he earned his BA in education from Concordia College, Riverforest. Upon completion of his degree he started teaching High School History in Houston, Texas. It is there that he met his wife Kathy, whom he married in August of 1970. During his first few years of marriage, Paul studied at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri, where he earned his Masters of Divinity. Paul was ordained as a Lutheran Pastor in August of 1976. After his ordination Paul enjoyed doing what he loved best for the next 37 years. Telling the story of Jesus and the good news of the gospel to the members of his congregation. Paul retired from preaching in August of 2014 and moved to Lakewood, NJ. In his retirement Paul continued to work part-time for the Church as a consultant for the New Jersey District of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
Paul is predeceased by his parents, Fred and Lillian, and his wife Kathy. He is survived by his older brother Fred and his wife Marilyn of Delhi NY; his two children Jonathan of Lakewood, NJ and Adrienne and her fiance Tony of Long Branch, NJ; his nephew Eric and his wife Dorian of Treadwell, NY; his nieces Cristine and her husband Matt of Ava Maria, FL and Elizabeth of Delhi, NY; and two great nieces, Mary and her husband John and Claire all of Ava Maria, FL.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 17th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 18th at 10 am at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 708 Ocean Rd (Rt 88), Pt. Pleasant, NJ 08742. Burial will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to the Fred and Lillian Huneke Scholarship, Concordia College of NY, 171 White Plains Rd., Bronxville, NY 10708.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 16, 2019