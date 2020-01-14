|
|
Paul Robert Brand Jr.
Belmar - Paul Robert Brand Jr., 65, of Belmar passed away on January 9, 2020 at Jersey University Medical Center in Neptune. Bob was a well-master carpenter and builder.
Bob chose to find the joy in life and good in people. Bob's love for his daughter, Madison, was more than words can describe. She was his sun and moon and he never missed an important milestone or significant moment in her life.
Bob had a passion for music and had a long career working in the music business primarily in the Asbury Park music scene for over 45 years. He promoted and toured with a multitude of bands locally and internationally including Kwame Holland and the New Beginning, Spider Monkey and the Movers.
Bob also had an enthusiasm for fishing and would often be seen with a pole in hand at the River in jacket and tie as he was headed home from work.
Bob was a proud member of the Asbury Ushers and was a fixture at the Paramount Theater, Convention Hall, the Stone Pony and anyplace where music happened and in spirit he will be with us at the Light of Day shows this weekend.
Bob was a lifelong resident of Eighth Avenue in Belmar where he tirelessly rebuilt the home in which he was raised after Superstorm Sandy.
Bob was a loyal friend and brother and a dedicated and loving father to his beautiful daughter Madison. Bob was predeceased parents Paul Robert Brand Sr. and Catherine Johnson Brand and his sister Catherine Barbara Waters. He is survived by his loving daughter Madison R.
Brand, his sisters Nancy Ellen Weaver of Neptune City and Patricia Hurley of North Carolina in addition to his uncle Donald Brand of Belmar and his nephews Benjamin Waters IV of Lake Como and Michael Ford of Belmar. Bob is also survived by many cousins and a host of loving friends. Visitation will take place at Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar on Thursday, January 16 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Relatives and friends are also invited to attend the funeral service on Friday January 17 at 11:00 AM at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home. Committal will take place privately.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020