Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:30 PM
Prayer Service
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
Committal
Following Services
St. Joseph Cemetery
Toms River, NJ
Brick - Paul Rourke, age 76, of Brick Township passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on July 14, 2019. Paul was born on March 8, 1943 to the late Harold and Bernice Rourke and was raised in South Orange. Paul proudly served his country as an army military policeman in Vietnam, and upon his discharge, continued to serve by becoming a South Orange policeman. Paul studied hard and quickly moved up the ranks, becoming lieutenant. Retiring in 1997, Paul (known to many as "Lefty"), relocated to Brick, where he was a long-time member of the American Legion and the VFW.

Paul is preceded in death by his brother Jimmy Rourke and his sister Diane Zamorski. He is survived by his loving wife, Pam (Mollach) Rourke; his son, Paul Rourke, Jr.; his daughters, Debbie Isselin and her husband Michael, and Dee Tantleff and her husband Gary; his best friend, Eileen Rourke; and seven grandchildren, Ashley, Casey, Michael, JP, Matt, Ryan and Jackson, whom he adored. Paul will also be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews, John, Peter, Kelly, Missy, Meagan, Matthew and their families.

A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Weatherhead and Young Funeral Home, 855 Mantoloking Rd, Brick, NJ 08723 with a prayer service beginning at 7:30 pm. Relatives and friends may gather at the funeral home on Friday at 10:00 am for an additional funeral service followed by the graveside committal at St. Joseph Cemetery, Toms River. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's memory to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Museum, Holmdel, NJ by visiting www.njvvmf.org, and/or to the https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Condolences may be sent to www.weatherheadyoung.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 17, 2019
