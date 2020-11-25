Paul S. Eastmond
Union Beach - Paul S. Eastmond, 47 of Union Beach passed away Thursday November 19, 2020 at home.
He was born at Saint Peters Hospital, New Brunswick, New Jersey. After graduating from Red Bank Regional High School, he later graduated from Lincoln Technical Institute.
Paul's interests were in building and mechanics and how things worked and how to fix them. He worked in construction doing several types of jobs including electrical, carpentry, masonry work and various other trades. Paul was last working for Harbor Freight of Hazlet, NJ. His employers and customers loved him because of all the knowledge he had and willingness to assist in solving any problems.
Paul is survived by his beloved parents Edward Eastmond Jr. and Marion (Rutherford) Eastmond of Union Beach, NJ.
He also leaves behind beloved siblings: Edward Eastmond III and his wife Carol of Matawan, NJ, Patti Eastmond O'Rourke and her husband Sean of Clarksville,Tennessee; beloved nephews Edward Paul Eastmond and wife, Patrice and Brian Patrick Eastmond and wife Jenn. Both nephews are sons of Edward the III;
and also a beloved niece and "Kiddo", Saige Kaitlyn O'Rourke, daughter of Patti.
Last, but certainly not least he leaves behind his beautiful four legged companion, Isis. She will miss him dearly.
Paul was always willing on any occasion to "be there" and to give you a helping hand. He enjoyed Native American culture and exploring his Lenape lineage, the outdoors, hiking, fishing, survival techniques, nature, and had a deep love of animals.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation for Paul on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 2-4PM and 7-9PM at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Place Keyport, New Jersey 07735 and again on Tuesday December 1, 2020 9AM at the funeral home for a 10AM funeral mass at Holy Family Church of Union Beach, NJ.
Following mass, Paul will be privately cremated.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation, in Paul Eastmond's memory, to the Monmouth County ASPCA.
