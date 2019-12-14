|
Paul Santorelli
Oceanport - Paul Santorelli, age 71 of Oceanport, died peacefully on December 13, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch. Born in Newark, he lived in Oceanport for the past 40 years. Paul was a builder and owner of Santorelli Builders in Oceanport and he served his Country honorably in the US Army during the Vietnam War.
He was predeceased by his parents, Dominick and Christine. Surviving are his wife, Carmen; 3 sons and 2 daughters-in-law, Paul and Melissa; Vincent and Allyson and Christopher; his daughter and son-in-law, Gina and Doug Johns; his brother, Dominick; 4 grandchildren, Avery, Shealyn, Jack and Paul and his nephew, Dominick.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 17 from 4-8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Wednesday 9 am at the funeral home followed by a 10 am Mass at Holy Trinity Church. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NJ Vietnam Veterans' Memorial Foundation, 1 Memorial Lane, Holmdel, NJ 07733. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019