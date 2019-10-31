|
|
Paul Sinker
Toms River - Paul Sinker, 82 years old, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Deborah Heart & Lung in Browns Mills. Born in Plainfield, NJ. Paul served in the United States Army during peacetime. He worked as an assembler for Ford Motor Company in Edison. He is predeceased by his wife Mary and grandson Paul. Surviving are his sons David and his wife Genevieve, Paul and his wife Rose; daughter Joann Rutherford and her husband Glenn; brother Robert; sister Bernadette Sosnowski; 5 grandchildren Angela, Michael, Matthew, Christopher and David; and one great grandchild Evalyse. Visiting will be Saturday from
9:30 - 11:00 AM at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Entombment will follow to Ocean County Memorial Park. www.silvertonmemorial.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019